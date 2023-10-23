152 Phase3D CEO Niall O'Dowd on in-situ monitoring & in-process part quality data for 3D printing

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined Niall O’Dowd, the CEO of Phase3D.

Phase3D provides in-process part quality data, that allows additive manufacturing users to decrease schedule delays, and reduce energy waste of final part scrap, through its Fringe hardware and software solution.

The company’s Fringe product offering represents the bulk of today’s conversation, with O’Dowd detailing its development, capabilities and compatibility with a number of AM processes. We also discuss Phase3D’s work with the US Air Force, and whether the inconsistency of print processes is holding the adoption of 3D printing back.

Phase3D will be exhibiting at the upcoming Formnext event in Frankfurt in Hall 12.0, Stand B81D.