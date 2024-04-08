Plastometrex CTO Jimmy Campbell on making the mechanical testing of 3D printed parts more efficient

Expand TCT Magazine

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, Plastometrex CTO Dr Jimmy Campbell joins us to discuss the company's PIP Testing technology.

Profilometry-based Indentation Plastometry (PIP) is a method for obtaining a material’s stress-strain curve from an indent profile by using accelerated inverse finite element analysis. Since coming to market, the likes of Renishaw and Leonardo have partnered with Plastometrex to leverage the benefits of PIP Testing.

Throughout the episode, Campbell explains how PIP technology works, where it can be applied, and the impact it can have on quality assurance, parameter optimisation, materials development and much more.

We also get his thoughts on the progress being made in the additive manufacturing sector.

