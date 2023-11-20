156 Vitro3D CEO Camila Uzcategui details the capabilities of Volumetric Additive Manufacturing

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we’re joined by Vitro3D CEO Camila Uzcategui.

Vitro3D has spun out of the University of Colorado Boulder to bring to market its Volumetric Additive Manufacturing technology, a photopolymer process which promises rapid 3D printing of precise parts. In the last 12 months, Vitro3D has raised 1.3 million dollars in seed funding, and been named as one of five Formnext 2023 Start-up Award winners.

During the episode, Camila explains how the company is working to address the limitations of existing photopolymer technologies, how the Volumetric AM process works to print parts rapidly, and what she sees as the big application opportunities for Vitro 3D.

We also discuss materials compatibility and when we can expect Vitro3D’s technology to be commercially available.

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher