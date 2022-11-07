Volumetric 3D printing firm Vitro3D raises $1.3m in seed funding

× Expand Vitro3D

3D printing newcomer Vitro3D has raised 1.3 million USD in an oversubscribed seed funding round led by Buff Gold Ventures.

The volumetric 3D printing company also received funding from several angel investors that include Rockies Venture Club, Caruso Ventures and The Deming Center Venture Fund.

Vitro3D spun out from University of Colorado Boulder and is a client company of Innosphere Ventures through the Colorado Life Science Incubation Program. Its volumetric 3D printing method has been designed in a bid to solve the ‘current limitations of the photopolymer 3D printing industry’ by enabling the printing of larger and more complex items ‘in seconds’ through its ‘novel cartridge-based geometry.’ The company has said its initial focus is on new approaches to producing dental aligners and scaffolds for 3D cell culture and tissue engineering, with the company eyeing a big play in medical devices and tissue engineering tools.

The company will leverage the funding to produce prototype printers which it says will be capable of delivering 'complex three-dimensional objects in seconds.'

“Our proprietary volumetric 3D printing technology leverages novel algorithms, proprietary hardware and materials science allowing us to disrupt industries such as dental aligner manufacturing,” commented Dr. Camila Uzcategui, co-founder and CEO of Vitro3D. “This funding will enable us to demonstrate the power of our revolutionary 3D printing technology, which offers the potential to change the way complex structures, including intricate custom medical products, will be rapidly manufactured.”

“Vitro3D’s volumetric 3D printer will disrupt how complex and custom products are manufactured in the future,” added Mark Lupa, General Partner of Buff Gold Ventures. “The speed and detail of the products they can produce has broad applicability across multiple industries and we are excited to work with this great team.”

