174 Why industry has struggled to adopt simulation and computational tools

Expand TCT Magazine

On the latest instalment of TCT's Innovators on Innovators series, Flow3D Senior CFD Engineer Allyce Jackman sits down with Hexagon’s Director of Business Enablement Jeff Robertson.

Flow3D is a computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software provider, seeking to deliver accurate, fast, proven CFD software that solves the toughest free-surface flow problems, while Hexagon is a multinational software technology firm offering products across the value chain.

Throughout their conversation, Jackman and Robertson discuss computational fluid dynamics in additive, why industry has struggled to adopt simulation and computational tools, and the economic challenges for AM.

They also ponder whether investment into AM will continue based on current market performance and discuss a billion dollar opportunity for the industry.

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher