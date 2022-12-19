112 Additive Insight: The biggest 3D printing stories of 2022

Laura Griffiths

For the last Additive Insight of 2022, the TCT editorial team gather for a first live recording from our TCT Additive Manufacturing Network, which launched earlier this month, to discuss this year's biggest 3D printing and additive manufacturing (AM) news stories.

As this handy month-by-month round-up proves, 2022 was by no means short on new AM products, developments, acquisitions or disruptions to keep us busy. On this week's episode, editors Laura, Sam and Oli discuss a handful of those must-read stories in more detail and the key moments that shaped the AM industry over the last 12 months.

Read these stories in full:

Learn more about 3D printing with DuraForm PAx Black and DuraForm PAx Natural (SLS) from our episode sponsor 3D Systems.

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher