221 Caracol CEO Francesco De Stefano on the company's expansion into metal DED 3D printing

Expand TCT

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we’re joined by Caracol co-founder and CEO Francesco De Stefano.

Though initially set up as an additive manufacturing service bureau, Caracol has evolved to become a provider of large-format additive manufacturing equipment.

De Stefano joins the podcast to discuss the development of the company’s large-format polymer 3D printing offering, its recent expansion into metal DED technology, and the application opportunities Caracol has opened up along the way.

We also touch on the challenges is looking to address next and what De Stefano’s vision for the company is moving forward.

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

More on ASTRO Mechanical Test Lab:

Caracol launches Vipra AM DED machine for large-scale metal parts

Additive Engineering Solutions installs Caracol Heron AM system as strategic partnership is agreed

Airtech Advanced Materials Group qualifies Dahltram resins for Caracol Large Format Additive Manufacturing technology