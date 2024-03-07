Airtech Advanced Materials Group qualifies Dahltram resins for Caracol Large Format Additive Manufacturing technology

Airtech Advanced Materials Group has partnered with Caracol to grow the Large Format Additive Manufacturing (LFAM) market with Dahltram resins and HERON AM technology.

HERON AM is Caracol’s modular polymer and composite 3D printing extrusion technology, which has been designed to enable large-scale industrial applications.

As the companies come together, Airtech has qualified its Dahltram resins for integration with HERON AM Large Format Additive Manufacturing systems to support customers globally.

Dahltram resins have been engineered to deliver ‘exceptional performance and reliability’ and have undergone extensive testing and validation before being deemed compatible to the HERON AM platforms. With Airtech’s Dahltram resin range now available to users of Caracol’s LFAM technology, the companies believe they are ‘empowering manufacturers to achieve their production goals efficiently and sustainably.’

"We are excited to collaborate with Caracol to bring our Dahltram resins to their HERON AM platforms," commented Gregory Haye, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Airtech Advanced Materials Group. "This partnership signifies our commitment to driving innovation in additive manufacturing and providing our customers with cutting-edge solutions that meet their evolving needs."

“Working with a partner like Airtech on advanced materials is a key step for us in enabling customers to have an end-to-end manufacturing process that guarantees reliability, quality, and efficiency,” added Violetta Nespolo, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer at Caracol. “Our end goal is always delivering the highest quality standards and results on our clients’ applications, and we believe that we can drive this only by collaborating with the best partners across the value chain.”

Airtech established a similar partnership with Thermwood in 2021.