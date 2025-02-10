217 3YOURMIND CEO Alexsander Ciszek: ‘In 10 years, we'll probably be disrupting the marketplaces of the world.’

Expand TCT

On the latest episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by 3YOURMIND co-founder and CEO Alexsander Ciszek.

3YOURMIND was launched more than ten years ago, initially as a 3D printing marketplace and then as an MES and production management software provider.

The company’s portfolio has since expanded to include part screening and distributed manufacturing capabilities, with 3YOURMIND gaining custom in industries such as defence and energy.

Cizsek joins the Additive Insight podcast to discuss that product portfolio, as well as the company’s primary motivations, how it is planning to deploy AI, and where he’d like the company to be in another ten years.

