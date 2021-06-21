Phillips Corporation deploys 3YOURMIND software to enhance DoD AM part identification

× Expand 3YOURMIND Agile PLM module by 3YOURMIND.

Phillips Corporation, a manufacturing partner to the United States Federal Government, is using 3YOURMIND’s suite of software to enhance additive manufacturing part identification.

The companies have been working together since November 2019 with a commitment to ‘redefining the Department of Defense’s logistics strategy with the use of additive manufacturing. This involves analysing the feasibility of additive manufacturing to increase ‘combat readiness and warfighter innovation.’

With the use of 3YOURMIND’s software, the US government is able to identify AM-ready spare parts and print them on demand, utilising a digital warehouse of part designs. 3YOURMIND’s software platform analyses CAD data and develops a library of files categorised by technical and economic metrics, which are used to determine if a part is suitable for additive technology what time or cost advantages can be attained.

As well as its technology, 3YOURMIND also supports and trains Phillips Corporation through a consultative approach called the P.R.E.P process. P.R.E.P consists of preparing initial datasets with default, market-validated algorithms; refining algorithms, profiles and workflows per usage scenario; evaluating output, adjusting metadata analysis, cleaning data and expanding to additional datasets; and presenting accurate algorithms and AM use cases.

By working with 3YOURMIND, Phillips Corporation is aiming to modernise the national defence system, increase material readiness and enhance warfighter capability.

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with 3YOURMIND,” commented Tim McClanahan, Business Development Manager at Phillips Corporation. “Our AM Innovation Center includes the most advanced hardware, software and services on the market. Adding 3YOURMIND software enables us to provide many more proactive solutions to our military partners for leveraging the full potential of their additive manufacturing assets.”

“3YOURMIND and Phillips Corporation share a similar vision to reimagine the supply chain,” added William Cuervo, Senior Business Development Manager USA at 3YOURMIND. “Our Agile PLM software, equipped with a sophisticated part identifier tool, is a secure programme that provides data transparency and streamlined communications that enable defence organisations to take decisive actions.”

