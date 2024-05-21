3YOURMIND awarded U.S. Army contract to identify advanced manufacturing applications for Ground Vehicle Systems Center

3YOURMIND and Phillips Corporation Federal Division are working with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) to identify advanced manufacturing applications.

The partnership has been announced on the back of the award of a U.S. Army contract, with GVSC, along with the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM), now set to use 3YOURMIND software to identify potential AdvM candidate parts necessary to sustain and maintain legacy systems.

DEVCOM GVSC is responsible for driving innovation in ground vehicle technology, which includes continuing efforts to modernise equipment sustainment methods for the M113 armoured personnel carrier. With the help of Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research (WSU-NIAR), GVSC has successfully reverse-engineered and developed a digital twin for the M113 and will now use 3YOURMIND to evaluate the M113 data. With this data, the plan is to identify candidate parts able to be produced with advanced manufacturing technologies for the purpose of adding additional production methods that further fortify Department of Defense (DoD) supply chains.

As part of the initial effort, 3YOURMIND will analyse up to 10,000 parts selected by GVSC and evaluate them based on technical feasibility, lead time, and cost. Once the part evaluation is concluded, GVSC will have a greater understanding of which spare parts are strong use cases for additive manufacturing.

"Our previous efforts with the Department of Defense have positioned us well to support the enterprise additive manufacturing ambitions of the GVSC,” said William Cuervo, VP of North America at 3YOURMIND. “We’re excited to support the GVSC in identifying and producing parts using additive manufacturing that can be used to sustain equipment critical to the safe passage of our troops."

This partnership with the U.S. Army follows 3YOURMIND’s ongoing efforts in the DoD, including the U.S. Navy’s Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific and the U.S. Marine Corps Advanced Manufacturing Systems Team (AMST). 3YOURMIND and Phillips Corporation Federal Division have been a supporting partner to assist the DoD in realising its vision to revitalise the industrial base, create distributed manufacturing networks, and support leaner maintenance and logistics practices using additive manufacturing.