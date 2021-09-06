70 Additive Insight: 3D printing for production? "We're there already" says Ultimaker CTO

× Expand Ultimaker CTO Miguel Calvo is our Additive Insight guest.

On this week’s Additive Insight podcast, Ultimaker Chief Technology Officer, Miguel Calvo joins us as our latest Executive Interview guest.

Calvo joined the desktop 3D printing company back in February, having previously been a user of its popular extrusion-based machines, and now oversees R&D of Ultimaker’s product portfolio.

Here, Calvo talks about how that hands-on experience is influencing the company’s user-centric approach, why in addition to customers like Volkswagen and Heinekin, some of the best use cases of Ultimaker technology can be found on its own production line, the importance of having an AM ecosystem, and cracking the code on getting 3D printing into mainstream businesses.

Commenting on where Ultimaker fit into conversations around 3D printing for production, Calvo said: "We're there already, we kind of cracked the code on how to get 3d printing into mainstream businesses and industrial companies. The 3D printing market is huge, the industry is big, and I think it's big enough that there's plenty of space for players at different levels. We really fit into any business big or small, from a one person company all the way up to multinational corporations who want to print repeatable, reliable, precise parts, and do so consistently."

