Ultimaker appoints new Chief Technology Officer

Ultimaker's Miguel Calvo.

Ultimaker has announced the appointment of Miguel Calvo as its Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Printers & Peripherals.

The appointment comes a couple of months after Ultimaker announced Jürgen Von Hollen as the CEO, following Jos Burger’s retirement at the end of 2020.

Calvo started his role on February 1st, 2021, and will oversee research and development of Ultimaker’s product portfolio, while also working closely with Ultimaker’s many industrial partners to ensure the company’s offering is in line, and can be seamlessly integrated into, existing manufacturing workflows. In previous roles, Calvo has been the Development Director at Linx Printing Technologies, and has held several R&D leadership positions in the aerospace, clean power generation and high-tech industries. He has also worked within the automotive industry, designing Fuel Injection equipment for leading vehicle OEMs.

“In my previous roles, I have witnessed first-hand the incredible impact that Ultimaker’s 3D printers and software have on accelerating product development and increasing productivity and flexibility in both an R&D and manufacturing environment,” commented Calvo. “I look forward to working with the talented team and Ultimaker’s partners as I am truly impressed by how they continue to provide an easy to use, flexible and open 3D printing platform that enables sustainable manufacturing. I cannot wait to help the business outgrow the flourishing 3D printing market.”

“Having Miguel join the Ultimaker Management team is super exciting and he is a great addition to the company,” offered Von Hollen. “His extensive experience in a diverse range of high-tech industries, both hands on in R&D and in several leadership roles, makes him the right person to further drive the development of our 3D printing platform that enables sustainable manufacturing. He has an impressive track record of building and leading strong organisations and I am positive that he will boost our bold growth ambitions tremendously.”

