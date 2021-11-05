75 Additive Insight: Women in 3D Printing @ TCT 3Sixty - Sustainability panel

This year's TCT 3Sixty saw TCT teaming up with Women in 3D Printing once again to host its fourth panel session at the flagship UK additive manufacturing event.

TCT Head of Content Laura Griffiths was joined by Cristina Sesma, Women in 3D Printing UK Ambassador and Marketing Communications Specialist at Curvalux, and a panel of experts to discuss the role of 3D printing in sustainability, with a particular focus on aerospace.

Our Panellists are:

Melissa Orme – Vice President of Boeing Additive Manufacturing

Robin Dallen – AM technical specialist and Consultant at Arke Ltd

Hoda Amel – Senior Research Engineer at The Manufacturing Technology Centre

Udi Woy – Technology Lead for Additive Manufacturing at the Nuclear AMRC

Listen to the panel session in full on the latest episode of the Additive Insight podcast to learn about the challenges and opportunities for AM in sustainability, from design to materials and beyond.

