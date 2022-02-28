84 Additive Insight: 3D printing M&As update + last chance to enter TCT Awards

On this week's episode of Additive Insight, TCT Editors Laura Griffiths and Sam Davies discuss the biggest 3D printing and additive manufacturing news stories from the last month.

Get up to date on 3D Systems' acquisitions of Titan Robotics and Kumovis as it expands its play in industrial and medical markets; Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp's decision to terminate its business combination agreement with Essentium; what such mergers and acquisitions could mean for the future of AM; and finally, how you can enter your technologies, applications and collaborations to this year's TCT Awards.

Read these stories in full:

