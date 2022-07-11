92 Women in 3D Printing fireside chat @ TCT 3Sixty

×

On this episode of Additive Insight, TCT Head of Content Laura Griffiths speaks to Eliana Fu and Kristin Mulherin in this Women in 3D Printing fireside chat recorded live at TCT 3Sixty.

Mulherin, President of Women in 3D Printing, and General Manager for Powder Bed Solutions at Nexa3D, answers questions alongside Fu, Industry Manager for Aerospace & Medical at TRUMPF, and this year's Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award winner, on additive manufacturing materials, production readiness, sustainability, and much more.

Watch the session in full or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

