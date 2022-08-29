98 Additive Insight: Stratasys acquires Covestro, plus 3D printing news from Aston Martin

For this week's episode of Additive Insight, the TCT editorial team is back with another Editorial Roundtable, covering the biggest 3D printing and additive manufacturing news stories from the last month.

Editors Laura Griffiths and Sam Davies discuss yet another major AM acquisition as Stratasys announces plans to acquire Covestro, two more major manufacturers joining the Biden administration's AM Forward initiative, Divergent Technologies 3D printing the subframe for Aston Martin's latest concept vehicle, and Montana becoming the first US state to give broad regulatory approval for 3D printing in construction.

