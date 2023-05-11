Dr. Mohsen Seifi is the vice president of global advanced manufacturing programs at ASTM International responsible for the AM center of excellence (AM CoE), Wohlers Associates and various advanced manufacturing related programs while leading a team of technical experts. In his role, he brings technical leadership to accelerate standardisation activities across various ASTM technical committees as well as development of new AM standards related programs and services within diverse ASTM portfolios. He has 13+ years of experience in additive manufacturing managing and prioritising several programs/projects in research/business environments. During his career, he has conducted programs funded by various government agencies. Additionally, he has an appointment as an adjunct faculty at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio, USA. Part of his PhD work focused on rapid qualification methods for metal additive manufacturing processes. Dr. Seifi has co-authored 40+ peer-reviewed publications that are cited more than 4000 times and presented 100+ invited and keynote lectures at various technical meetings, industries and government agencies while also receiving various technical society honours and awards. He serves on several advisory board positions supporting major AM programs.