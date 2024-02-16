TCT UK Additive Manufacturing User Group Report

× Expand TCT

The inaugural TCT UK User Group Meeting served as a vital gathering for experts in 3D printing and additive manufacturing, fostering discussions on industry advancements and challenges.

The event invited a group of UK-based additive manufacturing users to forge a dialogue around some of the industry’s biggest challenges.

The aim of the user day was to cultivate discussion and get a sense of how the UK is utilising AM technologies and assess where the gaps and opportunities are.

Repeatability, economics, and enterprise-wide adoption were selected as central themes, with input from panellists and advisors kickstarting each conversation before opening the floor for each person in the room to contribute.

Download the report to access insights from the day and get a realistic view of the state of additive manufacturing adoption in the UK.

