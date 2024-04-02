Space biotech firm Yuri leans on 3D printing to enable biological experiments in microgravity

Expand Yuri

Space biotech company Yuri has developed a modular 3D printed fluidic system for biological experiments in microgravity.

The fluidic system is driven by a bi-directional peristaltic pump that is run on a pre-programmed timeline and encased in an aluminium case measuring 40 x 40 x 80 mm along with the pump and electronic components. Each ScienceShell is composed of four 3D printed modules: a fluid storage module (or tank), a culture chamber module (where the biological experiment is performed), a fluidic chip module for fluid management and mechanical and fluidic interface between all other modules, and a pump module.

Together, this assembly of components is called a ScienceShell. A total of 38 ScienceShells are housed in a ScienceTaxi – a commercial, fully autonomous incubator for microgravity research of biological samples.

Yuri is a biotech company that uses microgravity environment of space to develop and manufacture superior biotech products. The company develops modular bioreactors and incubators for cell structures and protein crystals before launching them for scientists around the world. It has a team of 30+ space engineers and biologists, and has worked on 20+ payloads for the International Space Station in collaboration with the likes of NASA, ESA, GSK, and Charité Berlin.

SOLUTION

With 3D printing, Yuri has been able to add complexity and accuracy to the design of its ScienceShell fluidic systems, with intricate internal channels that ‘precisely distribute’ fluids between the tank and culture chamber. It also allows the company to custom design the modules per the clients’ requirements, and reduce the size of the fluidic system to allow more to be placed in the ScienceTaxi, meaning the ScienceShells of several companies can be hosted at the same time, or clients can increase the sample size to enhance the ‘scientific rigour of their experiments.’

The ScienceShells are developed with the Formlabs PreForm platform, which Yuri says provides a ‘robust process visibility and traceability of changes’ while being easy to use. All four modules are then printed on the Formlabs Form 3B+ in the BioMed Clear Resin material – a stereolithography process being harnessed because of its aptitude in yielding highly detailed and complex designs. Yuri has also noted the technology’s chemical bonding of layers, which helps to increase isotropy and mechanical strength, while the smooth finishes off the print bed mean sanding is often not necessary.

While sanding isn’t always used post-print, the parts are all washed in a isopropanol solution to remove uncured resin from cavities and internal channels, before an ultraviolet radiation is used during the curing step to maximise mechanical properties. The marks and bumps left on the part after the supports are removed with sandpaper.

Later, 3D scanning and caliper measurements are used to evaluate geometric accuracy, and x-ray computed tomography helps to identify any internal defects.

IMPACT

Leveraging additive manufacturing, Yuri has landed on a manufacturing technique that can cater for its low volume production runs. As each ScienceTaxi carries 38 customisable ScienceShells, Yuri would not be able to benefit from the low costs of traditional mass production, but with AM it can offer a flat rate per unit – helping to lower prices regardless of how highly customised the internal design is. Qualification and acceptance tests of the 3D printed ScienceShell components are said to be similar to the cost of traditionally manufactured counterparts.

The company has also achieved a shorter time-to-science by four times – with it taking less than 12 months to get from contract signature to launch – when compared to similar products manufactured with traditional techniques. It also takes just a matter of weeks for users to customise, prototype and test their ScienceShells.

A shortened supply chain has also been highlighted as a key benefit of using in-house 3D printing, with costs and lead time reduce, traceability and quality assurance made easier, and the impact on the environment lessened. A reduction in material waste also helps to this end, though Yuri says it cannot accurately assess energy consumption compared to other manufacturing methods because the consumption of energy in additive manufacturing ‘depends on changes in part orientation, position in the build chamber, and manufacturing parameters.’

Moving forward, Yuri expects to further optimise the 3D printed fluidic system, develop new experiments modules, and carry out a further study of part orientation, part location in the printing tray, and machine parameters in a bid to enhance building time and energy consumption.