PolyUnity Tech strikes five-year partnership with paediatric healthcare company

CHEO has entered into a five-year agreement with PolyUnity Tech to use the company’s Additive Manufacturing as a Service (AMaaS) solutions.

It follows a successful evaluation held in 2022-23 on how a digital inventory and 3D printing could help solve supply chain issues.

The evaluation was supported through OBIO’s Early Adopter Health Network (EAHN) and is said to have resulted in more than 200 new innovations, 1,281 delivered products, and 460 pieces of equipment repaired and returned to service.

As a result, CHEO will continue to leverage PolyUnity’s 3D printing technology to achieve further cost reductions and operational efficiency improvements, while also avoiding complex procurement processes. PolyUnity has developed its AMaaS solution to allow healthcare organisations to leverage additive manufacturing technology without the sizeable upfront investment that would be required to buy and instal a machine.

CHEO will continue to access this service for at least the next five years.

“At CHEO, we know that innovation is part of how we constantly improve outcomes of care for children, youth and families,” said Dr. Jason Berman, Chief Executive Officer and Scientific Director, CHEO Research Institute, and Vice-President Research, CHEO. “This new agreement with PolyUnity highlights how by working collaboratively with the business and investment communities to explore and validate new technologies can help us bring promising new solutions into healthcare.”

“Our healthcare organisations are continuously asked do more with less. And this is why innovation becomes critical to delivering value-based healthcare services,” added Jacqueline Lee, CEO, PolyUnity Tech Inc. “We’re so proud of the 200+ innovative products created in collaboration with CHEO’s team members and are excited to continue creating more solutions together.”