Spinal Elements launches 3D printed portfolio of interbody devices

Spinal Elements has announced the full commercial launch of its Ventana 3D printed Interbody Portfolio, which is comprised of three implants.

The Ventana Portfolio, made up of the Ventana C Anterior Cervical Interbody System, Ventana P/T Posterior Lumbar Interbody System and Ventana L Lateral Lumbar Interbody System, features a uniquely designed implant architecture that maximises bone graft volume and containment through a ‘specialised 3D printing process’.

That 3D printing process is said to minimise the amount of titanium used to improve radiographic visualisation, while a minimalistic radiolucent lattice design maximises the amount of bone graft captured in the device. By maximising the amount of captured bone graft, Spinal Elements says it is able to improve the visualisation during and after the spinal fusion procedure. Its design also is said to act like a snowshoe, allowing bone graft to come in contact with the endplates while providing a broad surface to help avoid implant subsidence.

“The Spinal Elements team is dedicated to bringing innovative products to market that when combined with our Orbit discectomy instrument set and our fixations systems, like Karma, Overwatch or Sapphire X, they successfully work together to achieve spinal fusion,” commented Ron Lloyd, CEO of Spinal Elements. “Ventana represents another major milestone in our mission to redefine spinal healthcare.”

Spinal Elements has developed its Ventana 3D printed interbody portfolio with input and guidance from multiple spine surgery thought leaders. Anand Spine Group, a treatment centre for spine deformities, is one such healthcare organisation to have deployed the products.

“The Ventana family of implants have a 3D printed architecture that allows for clear radiographic visualization during imaging. The implant windows allow for a large amount of bone graft to be securely placed within the disc space to ensure contact with the endplates, which I believe is essential for the fusion process,” said Neel Anand, MD, Anand Spine Group, Los Angeles, CA.