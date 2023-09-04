TCT Asia 2023: Eplus3D on multi-laser AM and 3D printing a foldable phone

TCT Asia will return to the NECC Shanghai on 12-14th September 2023, and the biggest additive manufacturing (AM) brands in China, and indeed around the world, are gearing up to present their latest developments. The event has established itself as the leading showcase for AM and 3D printing technologies in China, having served as a launch pad for some of the industry's biggest names and technologies over the last eight years.

This year, Beijing-based Eplus3D will bring its metal AM expertise to the show floor with an array of application examples that show how its selective laser melting systems are being deployed in industries from aerospace to healthcare and consumer goods.

Here, Sally Tao, Eplus3D Marketing Manager, speaks to TCT about working with Honor to 3D print titanium parts for its latest foldable mobile phone, what sets its technology apart, and why the company is seeing its greatest adoption from users in aerospace and aviation,

TCT: Tell us what Eplus3D will be bringing to this year's TCT Asia in Shanghai?

ST: This year we will bring our AM machine and parts printed by our machines, as well as our innovative technology.

TCT: Can you share a recent successful customer application story with us?

ST: In this July, Honor announced the release of Magic V2, the latest foldable phone, in which 3D printed titanium alloy parts were successfully applied and played a crucial role in its screen scroll solution, making this extremely light phone weighing 231g with 9.9 mm thickness only. Honor Magic V2 folding screen's main supplier of its alloy shaft cover is Golden Sun in China and Eplus3D is also involved in this project with its multi-laser metal 3D printing solutions by providing titanium alloy raw parts for suppliers of Honor.

× Expand Eplus3D EP-M1250 metal 3D printer

TCT: Eplus3D has launched several metal AM systems. What sets Eplus3D's technology apart?

ST: With 30+ years of experience accumulation in additive manufacturing, Eplus3D's core technical team has been engaged in manufacturing and process research and development of AM systems. Eplus3D's professional AM solutions have been widely applied in various industries.

From data preparation and printing control to monitoring, Eplus3D printing software covers every process step and quality assurance for additive manufacturing. Eplus3D printing software solution ensures productivity and efficiency when using additive manufacturing.

Besides, Eplus3D provides one-stop service for AM machines, materials, softwares and value-added services, covering technical service, training service and after-sale service.

TCT: Which industries is Eplus3D's technology experiencing the greatest adoption in?

ST: Eplus3D provides professional application solutions for the fields of aerospace & aviation, energy, oil & gas, automotive, tooling, healthcare, consumer goods and precision manufacturing.

Our main industry focuses on aerospace & aviation in which we have gained a lot of experience by cooperating with various aerospace corporations. To meet the increasing demands from aerospace customers, we have developed and launched several multi-laser large-format metal AM machines, including EP-M450, EP-M450H, EP-M650 and EP-M1250, in which EP-M1250 is the largest metal AM machine with nine lasers, 2m3 of print volume and an extended Z-axis to 2000mm, which will increase the potential for multi-metre metallic part development greatly and achieve highest productivity and reliability. As the production volume of aerospace systems increases and 3D printing is used by absolutely everyone in the commercial space industry, this is considered as a very timely release. With our EP-M1250 and other multi-laser large-format metal AM machines, Eplus3D is striving to provide tailored multi-laser large-format metal additive manufacturing solutions to customers worldwide.