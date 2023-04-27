Eplus3D launches new quad-laser metal powder bed fusion 3D printer

× Expand Eplus3D Eplus3D EP-M400

Eplus3D has announced the addition of a new metal 3D printer to its quad-laser series with the launch of the EP-M400. The new machine is designed for higher productivity, as well as faster and more cost-effective industrial production, and is available in a single, dual, or quad-laser configuration.

The EP-M400 has a standard build chamber of 405 x 405 x 450 mm. The company says it is able to ensure high standard and consistency of part performance while achieving production efficiency through its wind field design and multi-laser scanning strategy.

The EP-M400 is able to use nickel-based alloys, tool steels, die steels, aluminium alloys, titanium allots, copper alloys, and more according to Eplus3D. The system also employs an open-system format, which the company says allows customers to customise and adjust parameters to develop a “dedicated application parameter package”.

The company says that the EP-M400 is tailored to customers who are expecting to expand their business on large metal printing, as well as those beginning their entry into the technology.

The new system is based on the EP-M650 and EP-M1250 multi-laser series, the latter of which has been announced as a finalist for the 2023 TCT Awards in the Hardware – Non-polymer systems category.

The nine-laser EP-M1250 printer was launched in November 2022 ahead of Formnext, and features a 1258 x 1258 x 1350 mm build volume, and is compatible with titanium, aluminium, maraging steel and stainless steel, as well as nickel-based and chrome cobalt alloys.

Eplus3D will be present at RAPID + TCT 2023 at McCormick place in Chicago, Illinois, May 2-4 at booth #4653.