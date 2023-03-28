TCT Awards 2023 finalists announced

The TCT Group has announced the 2023 finalists for its 11 TCT Awards categories, with HP named as a Gold Sponsor.
After an abundance of high-quality entries, the TCT Group has narrowed down the shortlisted products and applications to 63 finalists.
Finalists among the application categories include projects that drew contributions from the likes of Boston Scientific, General Motors, Marvel Studios, Swarovski and the European Space Agency. Meanwhile, SLM Solutions, Formlabs, Carbon, Materialise and DyeMansion, are all shortlisted entries among the product categories.
Here is a full list of the TCT Awards categories and the 2023 finalists.
TCT Aerospace & Defence Application Award
Metalized RF filters for satellites | University Polytecnica De Valencia; AIJU Technological Center; European Space Agency
Printed biotech space platform | Yuri; EmtroniX
‘Self-healing’ 3D printed structures | University of Cambridge; European Space Agency
The i-DAMP Suppressor | Hyphen Innovation; United States Air Force; Perceptive Engineering Analytics
TCT Automotive & Rail Application Award
Autodrop Device for Trains’ Pantograph | Wabtec; SLM Solutions
Ridge production of rear window seals | HP; General Motors; GKN Additive; Forecast3d
Custom drag race steering wheel | Markforged; Larsen Motorsports
Custom tramway fairings | Massivit 3D; Alstom; Stratiforme Industries
Replacement footrests for passenger trains | Nexa3D; Alstom
Series production of automotive cold plate | Enable Manufacturing; Continental Engineering Services
TCT Consumer Product Application | sponsored by Nano Dimension
AMbelievable Tennis Racket Dampener | Additive Appliances; Optimad Engineering
Cast-in-motion bathtub mold | Massivit 3D; Lyons Industries
Custom fit ski goggles | HP; Smith Optics
Hasbro Selfie Series | Formlabs’ Hasbro
HY MINI Handbag | Julia Koerner Design
Microsoft Adaptive Accessories | Shapeways; Microsoft
TCT Creative Application Award | sponsored by Revopoint
Crystal Lamellas | Julia Koerner Design; Swarovski
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio puppet armature | Mackinnon & Saunders; Laser Prototypes Europe; Netflix; Shadow Machine; Southern GFX
‘Link’ metal chain bracelet | 3DEO; LACE by Jenny Wu
Liquid Lace – Textile Craft Technology | Royal College of Art; Create Education
Wakanda Forever Crown and Neckpiece | Julia Koerner Design; Marvel Studios; Ruth E Carter
TCT Hardware – Non-polymer systems | sponsored by Metrom
Digital Metal Casting | Foundry Lab
EP-M1250 | EPlus3D
Meltio M450 | Meltio
Metal Jet S100 Solution | HP
NXG XII 600E | SLM Solutions; Concurrent Technologies Corporation
TrueShape Technology | Mantle; Westminster Tool
TCT Hardware Award – Polymer systems
Automation Ecosystem | Formlabs
Jet Fusion 5420W | HP
LC Titan | Photocentric
Magnum | The Industry
ObXidian | E3D
TCT Healthcare Application Award
MED Pharmaceutical 3D Printing | Triastek; Eli Lilly; Merck KgA; Siemens
Microneedle Duo Technology | Boston Micro Fabrication; IMcoMET
Patient specific TAVR flow model | MedScan 3D; Boston Scientific
Print-as-one medical micro grippers | 3D MicroPrint
Tourniquets for Ukrainian Soldiers | Sygnis
TCT Industrial Product Award
Bearing Separation Dispenser Cage | Labconco; Allentown
Freshwater pump impeller | MX3D; Engie
HIP for AM & AM for HIP | Hiperbaric; ICE; FEDER
Printhead cover for industrial printing machine | Comexi; Materialise
Refinery Pressure Components | Lincoln Electric Additive Solutions; Chevron; Stress Engineering Services
SEAMstructure for mobile 5-axis machine | 1A Technologies; METROM; Fraunhofer Institute
TCT Materials Award
Connection FR | Cubicure
EPU 44 | Carbon
HPPA | Solvay
LCA-backed Ni718 | 6K
NExP-1 | Equispheres
PK 5000 | Jabil
Reduced CFP Rilsan | Arkema
Rigid DL240 | Photocentric
TCT Post-Processing Award
3D-EZ Release | Indium Corporation
AMBIT EDDY | Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies
Powerfuse S PP | DyeMansion
RD1-TT | Theta Technologies
S2 | AM Solutions
Wax Support Removal Detergent | PostProcess Technologies
TCT Software Award | sponsored by Polygonica
Ai Sync | Ai Build
CO-AM Software Platform | Materialise
Guidelines | Authentise; ASTM; MPI; TWI; Photocentric; Innovate UK
Non coplanar layering | Addman Engineering
RSure | Replique
Vibration Compensation Software | Ulendo
In addition to these awards, the TCT Group will also be recognising our third winner of the TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award and the latest inductee(s) into the TCT Hall of Fame.
The winners will be announced on the evening of June 7th at the TCT Awards ceremony in Birmingham. The black tie event will be held at the National Conference Centre, in close proximity to the National Exhibition Centre which is home to TCT 3Sixty (June 7-8). Tickets for the event are on sale now.
