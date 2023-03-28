TCT Awards 2023 finalists announced

The TCT Group has announced the 2023 finalists for its 11 TCT Awards categories, with HP named as a Gold Sponsor.

After an abundance of high-quality entries, the TCT Group has narrowed down the shortlisted products and applications to 63 finalists.

Finalists among the application categories include projects that drew contributions from the likes of Boston Scientific, General Motors, Marvel Studios, Swarovski and the European Space Agency. Meanwhile, SLM Solutions, Formlabs, Carbon, Materialise and DyeMansion, are all shortlisted entries among the product categories.

Here is a full list of the TCT Awards categories and the 2023 finalists.

TCT Aerospace & Defence Application Award

Metalized RF filters for satellites | University Polytecnica De Valencia; AIJU Technological Center; European Space Agency

Printed biotech space platform | Yuri; EmtroniX

‘Self-healing’ 3D printed structures | University of Cambridge; European Space Agency

The i-DAMP Suppressor | Hyphen Innovation; United States Air Force; Perceptive Engineering Analytics

TCT Automotive & Rail Application Award

Autodrop Device for Trains’ Pantograph | Wabtec; SLM Solutions

Ridge production of rear window seals | HP; General Motors; GKN Additive; Forecast3d

Custom drag race steering wheel | Markforged; Larsen Motorsports

Custom tramway fairings | Massivit 3D; Alstom; Stratiforme Industries

Replacement footrests for passenger trains | Nexa3D; Alstom

Series production of automotive cold plate | Enable Manufacturing; Continental Engineering Services

TCT Consumer Product Application | sponsored by Nano Dimension

AMbelievable Tennis Racket Dampener | Additive Appliances; Optimad Engineering

Cast-in-motion bathtub mold | Massivit 3D; Lyons Industries

Custom fit ski goggles | HP; Smith Optics

Hasbro Selfie Series | Formlabs’ Hasbro

HY MINI Handbag | Julia Koerner Design

Microsoft Adaptive Accessories | Shapeways; Microsoft

TCT Creative Application Award | sponsored by Revopoint

Crystal Lamellas | Julia Koerner Design; Swarovski

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio puppet armature | Mackinnon & Saunders; Laser Prototypes Europe; Netflix; Shadow Machine; Southern GFX

‘Link’ metal chain bracelet | 3DEO; LACE by Jenny Wu

Liquid Lace – Textile Craft Technology | Royal College of Art; Create Education

Wakanda Forever Crown and Neckpiece | Julia Koerner Design; Marvel Studios; Ruth E Carter

TCT Hardware – Non-polymer systems | sponsored by Metrom

Digital Metal Casting | Foundry Lab

EP-M1250 | EPlus3D

Meltio M450 | Meltio

Metal Jet S100 Solution | HP

NXG XII 600E | SLM Solutions; Concurrent Technologies Corporation

TrueShape Technology | Mantle; Westminster Tool

TCT Hardware Award – Polymer systems

Automation Ecosystem | Formlabs

Jet Fusion 5420W | HP

LC Titan | Photocentric

Magnum | The Industry

ObXidian | E3D

TCT Healthcare Application Award

MED Pharmaceutical 3D Printing | Triastek; Eli Lilly; Merck KgA; Siemens

Microneedle Duo Technology | Boston Micro Fabrication; IMcoMET

Patient specific TAVR flow model | MedScan 3D; Boston Scientific

Print-as-one medical micro grippers | 3D MicroPrint

Tourniquets for Ukrainian Soldiers | Sygnis

TCT Industrial Product Award

Bearing Separation Dispenser Cage | Labconco; Allentown

Freshwater pump impeller | MX3D; Engie

HIP for AM & AM for HIP | Hiperbaric; ICE; FEDER

Printhead cover for industrial printing machine | Comexi; Materialise

Refinery Pressure Components | Lincoln Electric Additive Solutions; Chevron; Stress Engineering Services

SEAMstructure for mobile 5-axis machine | 1A Technologies; METROM; Fraunhofer Institute

TCT Materials Award

Connection FR | Cubicure

EPU 44 | Carbon

HPPA | Solvay

LCA-backed Ni718 | 6K

NExP-1 | Equispheres

PK 5000 | Jabil

Reduced CFP Rilsan | Arkema

Rigid DL240 | Photocentric

TCT Post-Processing Award

3D-EZ Release | Indium Corporation

AMBIT EDDY | Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies

Powerfuse S PP | DyeMansion

RD1-TT | Theta Technologies

S2 | AM Solutions

Wax Support Removal Detergent | PostProcess Technologies

TCT Software Award | sponsored by Polygonica

Ai Sync | Ai Build

CO-AM Software Platform | Materialise

Guidelines | Authentise; ASTM; MPI; TWI; Photocentric; Innovate UK

Non coplanar layering | Addman Engineering

RSure | Replique

Vibration Compensation Software | Ulendo

In addition to these awards, the TCT Group will also be recognising our third winner of the TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award and the latest inductee(s) into the TCT Hall of Fame.

The winners will be announced on the evening of June 7th at the TCT Awards ceremony in Birmingham. The black tie event will be held at the National Conference Centre, in close proximity to the National Exhibition Centre which is home to TCT 3Sixty (June 7-8). Tickets for the event are on sale now.

