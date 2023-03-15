Introducing the 2023 TCT Hall of Fame nominees

× Expand TCT Hall of Fame 2023 nominees

The TCT Group has announced the six nominees for the 2023 TCT Hall of Fame.

The TCT Hall of Fame recognises and celebrates those members of the additive manufacturing and 3D printing industry who have dedicated a lifetime of research, development, innovation and promotions to the technologies.

A panel of esteemed judges put forward their nominations for individuals they believe have made a significant and long-term impact. Those with the most votes have been shortlisted to become TCT Hall of Fame nominees for 2023.

Duncan Wood, Chief Executive of Rapid News Publications Ltd stated, “It is always a supreme honour and privilege to induct new entrants to the TCT Hall of Fame at the TCT Awards. The list is a veritable who's who of industry legends and innovators, all of whom have made significant contributions to the additive manufacturing and 3D printing industry over a prolonged period of time and their impact in accelerating the adoption of the technologies is clear for all to see. This year's list is no different and I congratulate all of the nominees and wish them good luck in the ensuing process."

The nominees in alphabetical order are:

Andy Christensen – Medical Applications Specialist & Advisor

Andy has spent his entire career focused on developing and expanding pioneering medical applications of 3D printing and additive manufacturing.

Diana Kalisz - Process pioneer and material specialist

Diana has been part of 3D Systems for over 30 years and has been instrumental in the development of the technology, materials and its applications.

Jean-Pierre Kruth - AM researcher and process pioneer

Professor Jean-Pierre Kruth has been a researcher in the AM industry for over 30 years, and founded numerous spin-outs such as Materialise, Metris and Layerwise.

Joe Beaman – Process pioneer and researcher

As an academic, Professor Joseph Beaman was instrumental in the development of the selective laser sintering process, and became one of the founders and CTO of DTM Corporation.

Melissa Orme – AM researcher and application specialist

As an academic over thirty years ago, Melissa developed a world renowned AM research programme resulting in 15 US patents, and is now VP of AM for The Boeing Company.

Nora Toure - AM diversity pioneer and business leader

Founder and Chairwoman of the Board at Women in 3D Printing, Nora created a global network of over 30,000 members to promote and advocate for Women in AM.

The TCT Hall of Fame is a focal point of the TCT Awards evening that recognises those members of the additive manufacturing and 3D printing industry who have inspired and influenced industries around the world. Previous inductees to the prestigious and coveted Hall of Fame are: Chuck Hull, Hans Langer, Wilfried Vancrean, Scott Crump, Adrian Bowyer, Prof Emanuel Sachs, Dr Carl Deckard, Greg Morris, Prof Gideon Levy, Prof Phill Dickens, Terry Wohlers and Elaine Hunt.

The final stage of the process is for the TCT Awards Judges to vote on who they believe most deserves recognition as a member of this distinguished group.

The successful nominees will be announced at the TCT Awards Ceremony on 7th June 2023 at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham, UK. The annual black-tie event is set to be an exciting evening of celebration and networking with over 250 additive manufacturing and 3D printing professionals.

