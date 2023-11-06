Q&A: Odapt on transforming the ostomy bag experience with 3D printing

× Expand Odapt

In September, five companies were named as winners of the 2023 Formnext Start-up Challenge.

Among them were Odapt, a Spanish start-up who has developed a 3D printed solution to improve usage of stoma bags while reducing waste.

Ahead of Formnext, we spoke to co-founder & CEO Ivana Llobet (IL) about how 3D printing technology will bring change to patients using ostomy bags, and how the technology might be leveraged elsewhere in the future.

Can you describe the solution you’re bringing to market?

IL: People living with an ostomy bag experience frequent stool or urine leaks due to the misadjustment of the current bags to the different shapes of stomas. Odapt is the first 3D printed silicone wafer designed to avoid leaks. Thanks to 3D printing technology, we can personalise the design of the wafer to any shape of stoma and to any pouch in the market (and even to any colour!), consequently eliminating the problem of leaks.

What do you see as the key capabilities of 3D printing technology for this application and what challenges can it solve?

IL: The primary attributes of 3D-printed silicone wafers designed for individuals with ostomies address the issues related to comfort, proper fit, prevention of leakage, mitigation of skin irritation, customisation, and enhancement of aesthetic appeal. This innovative technology plays a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of life of ostomates by providing tailored solutions to each person. Moreover, it contributes to their holistic well-being, helping them to improve their quality of life and encouraging a more positive outlook on their healthcare journey.

Why was silicone the most suitable material?

IL: We believe silicone is the best material for our application for a number of reasons:

Customisation: Stoma wafers need to fit the unique contours of an individual’s body to provide a proper seal around the stoma. Silicone 3D printing allows for highly personalised and precise designs, ensuring a better fit and improved comfort for the user.

Biocompatibility: Silicone is a non-toxic and biocompatible material, is well tolerated by the human body and does not cause adverse skin reactions.

Flexibility and softness: Silicone is known for its flexibility and softness. It can adapt to the body’s shape and move with the wearer, reducing the risk of skin irritation and improving overall comfort.

Durability: Silicone is a durable material that can withstand repeated use without significant degradation.

Water Resistance: Silicone is water-resistant, which is essential for stoma wafers, as they are exposed to bodily fluids and water in general when taking a shower or swimming.

Sterilisation: Silicone is resistant to high-temperature sterilisation methods, which is essential for ensuring the sterility of the wafer.

Transparency and Colour Variability: Silicone can be 3D printed in transparent or a wide range of colours, which means we can print it to any skin tone or any color in general, making the solution more inclusive and aesthetic for everyone.

Do you plan to apply this technology to other applications?

IL: Yes. We believe that silicone 3D printing can be used for other healthcare applications. For instance, Mario - a member of Odapt’s team - is working on a personalised neonatology ventilation mask using the same technology. We have a pipeline of ideas on how to keep using this technology for other healthcare applications.

What will Formnext visitors be able to see on your booth?

IL: Visitors are going to be able to see and touch all our latest prototypes. In addition to this, we will also present renders and video demos, allowing guests to gain a comprehensive understanding of the innovative technology and design behind our products.

Can you tell us about the company’s roadmap to commercialisation? When do you expect your technology to be commercially available and what hurdles need to be overcome before then?

IL: Odapt is classified as a Class II medical device in Europe, which means that a clinical trial needs to be performed for certification purposes. We are aiming to initiate the clinical trial in Barcelona in 2024. One of the hurdles we currently face is the identification of a suitable manufacturing partner for doing the production under medical-certified conditions of the final product design. This challenge arises due to the relative scarcity of silicone 3D printing technology within the healthcare sector, and the imperative need for certified processes.

