Q&A: Bright Laser Technologies previews AM Solutions for 'mass production workflows'

After a mammoth exhibition at TCT Asia in September, Bright Laser Technologies (BLT) is gearing up to present its most recent batch of additive manufacturing (AM) products designed for mass production.

The metal 3D printing company will present a new automated powder circulation system, large-format 3D printers, new in-house developed materials, and the BLT-MES production line management system at the Frankfurt event, alongside dozens of aerospace, mould and die, medical, and electronics applications.

Ahead of the event, TCT asked the China-based manufacturer for more details on its latest metal machine, and what visitors should be looking out for on the booth.

BLT are planning to make an announcement around Formnext. What can you tell us about it ahead of the event?

BLT is excited to introduce the BLT-S400, a metal 3D AM solution for large-scale batch production of industrial parts, and the automatic powder circulation system at the exhibition. With its configuration of 3 lasers, the BLT-S400 boosts production efficiency, making it an ideal choice for mass production of small and middle-size components.

BLT has shown some interesting - and huge - AM application examples recently. What kinds of applications can visitors expect to find on the booth?

One notable highlight was the debut of the BLT-S1500-produced Intermediate Compressor Case. It is a crucial load-bearing component in aviation engines, directly influencing engine performance. BLT 3D-printed Intermediate Compressor Case is made from titanium alloy material, with external dimensions of Φ1350mm × 205mm, and the wall thickness is only about 2mm. We also have large components in energy, automotive and so on.

× Expand Intermediate compressor case 3D printed on the BLT-S1500 system

Who is BLT looking to connect with this year?

BLT has served many clients in aerospace and aviation, medical, energy, industrial mould, automotive, and other fields for more than ten years. We welcome other customers from different fields to visit our booth and talk to our specialists to explore 3D printing technology to increase efficiency and reduce costs.

Aside from the announcement, what is the one thing visitors must see on the BLT booth?

Efficient powder circulation plays a pivotal role in mass production workflows. The BLT-S400 introduces an innovative powder circulation system designed to safely transfer, recover, sieve, and recycle metal powders in an on-site test lab. This system simplifies and secures the movement of large volumes of 3D printing powders from containers to multiple machines, effectively eliminating the risks associated with spillage, contamination, explosions, or contact with personnel. This system empowers manufacturers to meet their serial production needs while achieving substantial cost savings in their operational endeavours.

