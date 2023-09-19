BLT went big at TCT Asia 2023

× Expand Intermediate compressor case 3D printed on the BLT-S1500 system

In the battle for more additive manufacturing laser power, applications from a new large-format metal 3D printer at TCT Asia may have just pushed Bright Laser Technologies (BLT) to the top.

In addition to launching its large BLT-S800 laser powder bed fusion system, which features a huge 20-laser capacity, the Chinese additive manufacturing company showcased a titanium intermediate compressor case for an aerospace engine, produced on its newly introduced BLT-S1500 - a metal 3D printer which features 26 lasers and build volume of 500 × 1500 × 1200mm (W × D × H).

The 3D printed compressor case measures 1350 x 205 mm and has an overall wall thickness of 2mm, according to BLT. The design features a self-forming reinforcing rib structure on the surface to ensure strength while reducing weight. BLT says the part is an example of the BLT-S1500’s combination of production capacity and build size, which is geared towards the manufacture of singular large and complex parts, and rapid mass production of small and medium-sized parts.

Speaking to TCT ahead of the event, BLT said aerospace was a key industry for its multi-laser large-format 3D printing capabilities, and elsewhere on its mammoth booth, showed an example of a thrust chamber injector for Beijing Star Glory Space Science & Technology Company's (i-Space) 100-ton liquid oxygen methane engine, known as "JD-2." It includes multiple long and short fuel nozzles with intricate features, which were produced on the BLT-S600 using BLT's in-house developed superalloy BLT-GH4169.

Thrust chamber injector 3D printed by BLT

Away from aerospace, the company demonstrated its role in the manufacture of the Olympic Torches for the Beijing Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics. The ribbons inside the torches were 3D printed on its 4-laser BLT-S515 system, with each each batch of 36 pieces taking 50 hours to complete. BLT also showed a titanium alloy bicycle by Shaanxi Taishibang Technology Industrial Co., Ltd. which includes a 3D printed frame among other components which are designed to reduce weight, and provide greater strength, corrosion resistance, and a longer lifespan.

Visitors could also see examples for the medical field, including 3D printed artificial vertebral body, shoulder joint prostheses, tibial prostheses, and intervertebral fusion devices, and moulding applications from the footwear industry in a collaboration with Yongjing Group, which has adopted BLT's metal technology for the rapid manufacturing of moulds for new shoe types.

These examples support what BLT described to TCT as a mission to bring industrial metal 3D printing to the masses - millions of factories to be exact, and seems like it's already on its way with its "strongest ever" year to date reported earlier this year, and machines now sold into over 20 countries. Last week, the company also highlighted materials developments through its Tungsten Carbide forming process which is being used to create intricate components for industrial machinery.