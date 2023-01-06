BLT launches 12-laser metal 3D printer and demonstrates copper capabilities

× Expand BLT-S1000 8-laser 3D printer

Bright Laser Technologies (BLT) recently unveiled its latest metal additive manufacturing (AM) system with a capacity for up to 12 lasers.

The machine, launched in November, continues a growing 3D printing industry trend for multi-laser additive manufacturing systems such as that of Additive Industries and SLM Solutions which target increased productivity for large builds.

The large-format BLT-S1000 Laser Beam Powder Bed Fusion (PBF-LB) from the Xi'an, China-based manufacturer comes equipped with eight 500W lasers as standard, with capacity for up to 12 to provide print speeds of 300 cm3/h, and build volume of 1200 mm x 600 mm x 1500 mm.

The machine can print in a range of materials such as titanium alloy, aluminium alloy, superalloy, Co-Cr alloy, stainless steel, high-strength steel, and tool steel. BLT says its range of optical system and quality monitoring functions promises a "more intelligent" printing solution for large parts in industries that demand accuracy and quality.

In recent years, BLT has independently developed a series of metal AM machines with build dimensions ranging between 160 mm to 1500 mm to meet the needs of various complex parts and industrial batch production.

In addition to the new system, BLT has also shared its recent developments in copper 3D printing with its flagship dual-laser BLT-S310/S320 system. Copper is a highly sought-after material in AM due to its ductility and thermal and electrical conductivity, particularly in industries such as aviation, space, automotive and electronics. However, it has also traditionally been a challenging one due to its reflectivity which makes it difficult to successfully print with laser-based technologies.

BLT reported its first successful project with copper back in 2016 with an exhaust nozzle featuring 50 integrated cooling channels to increase cooling efficiencies and decrease weight. Since then, the company has continued to prove out its copper 3D printing capabilities with a 100 mm × 100 mm × 130 mm antenna which overcomes challenges with suspension structure, material waste, and signal quality. BLT says the density of parts is nearly 100%, and the surface roughness can reach Ra6.3, meeting the requirements of aerospace, medical, automotive, electronics and other stringent fields.

Most recently, BLT deployed its BLT-S210, a machine specifically designed for scientific research and materials development, to manufacture a CuCrZr high-frequency induction coil. The part is typically made of a hollow copper tube wound in a spiral shape but the company was able to develop a new process to form a high-frequency induction coil with an internal cavity thin-walled ring structure. Results from the BLT-S210 were published by the team of Professor Li of Shanghai Jiao Tong University which used the machine to prove that the technology can control the dislocation structure and obtain high-performance metal materials. The study "Enhanced strengthening and hardening via self-stabilized dislocation network in additively manufactured metals" was published in Materials Today.

