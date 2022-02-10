Collins Aerospace to install SLM Solutions 12-laser metal 3D printer

× Expand SLM Solutions SLM Solutions NXG Xll 600

SLM Solutions has announced Collins Aerospace as the latest recipient of one of its 12-laser additive manufacturing systems.

The NXG Xll 600 will be installed inside the aerospace and defense supplier's West Des Moines, Iowa facility, which specialises in the design and production of engine nozzles, later this year. The company says it intends to use the machine to help speed up the production of additively manufactured aerospace parts.

Gerhard Bierleutgeb, Executive Vice President of Global Services and Solutions at SLM Solutions, remarks on the successful continuous relationship between the two companies: "Collins Aerospace and SLM Solutions have been operating several SLM Solutions machines in different locations around the globe for a number of years now. The procurement of the latest generation NXG XII 600 shows that both parties have successfully managed to service and operate this technology in an aerospace production environment.”

Collins Aerospace currently runs a number of SLM 280 and SLM 500 machines, but is now one of the first of 10 companies to onboard SLM Solutions’ latest multi-laser system, which features a build envelope of 600 x 600 x 600 mm and is said to be 20x faster than standard single laser machines.

Recent installations of the NXG Xll 600 include Volkswagen subsidiary MAN Energy Solutions, which announced its investment earlier this week, additive automotive specialist Divergent Technologies, and an unnamed California-based space company. Shortly after the machine’s launch at Formnext in 2020, an undisclosed ‘Major European OEM' signed an MoU to purchase five NXG XII 600 systems, while Porsche put the machine to work to produce a proof-of-concept E-drive housing.

