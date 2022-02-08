MAN Energy Solutions adopts SLM Solutions NXG XII 600 for large energy parts

× Expand SLM Solutions

Volkswagen subsidiary MAN Energy Solutions (MAN ES) has become the latest company to invest in SLM Solutions’ NXG XII 600 metal additive manufacturing system.

Last month, an unnamed Californian space company placed an order for two NXG XII 600 machines, following Divergent Technologies, Morf3D, and another major European OEM in investing in the technology. Since it was launched in November 2020, Porsche has also utilised the 12-laser metal 3D printer.

MAN ES has moved to integrate the NXG XII 600 machine into its Additive Manufacturing Center in Oberhausen, Germany after initially adopting the SLM 280 machine. With a growing demand for larger scale parts, the company needed a larger-format system and will deploy the NXG XII 600 for the serial production of marine, energy and industrial components.

The NXG XII 600 is equipped with a 600 x 600 x 600 mm build volume, a laser scanning system that facilitates large overlap, a bi-directional recoating system, and a new thermal concept that ‘reduces drifts to a minimum.’ By incorporating this machine into its additive manufacturing operations, MAN ES not only expects to open up new applications, but also optimise the 3D printing of existing ones.

“We are pleased to continue our successful cooperation with SLM Solutions. The NXG XII 600 represents the next step for the industrialisation of additive manufacturing at MAN Energy Solutions,” commented Anders Such, Head of Additive Manufacturing at MAN Energy Solutions. “On the one hand, this machine enables us to manufacture large components using economically competitive AM technology. On the other hand, it helps to make the existing AM business cases even attractive. This perfectly aligns with our company target to further develop innovative production technologies.”

“Yet again, we are delighted and proud to gain the trust of MAN Energy Solutions,” added Jonas Mersch, Product Manager at SLM Solutions. “Not only does the NXG XII 600 offer unrivalled productivity, but its fully automated powder supply station and the machine’s independent depowdering unit allow for seamless serial production. With the NXG XII 600, MAN ES can provide innovative solutions for their customers and the industry, meet emerging market needs, and test new parts. We are thrilled to watch it meet and exceed these demands head-on.”

