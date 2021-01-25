'Major European OEM' signs MoU with SLM Solutions to purchase five NXG XII 600 metal 3D printing systems

SLM Solutions is set to secure the sales of five NXG XII 600 metal additive manufacturing systems to an unnamed ‘major OEM’ in Europe.

The companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which ‘facilitates the reservation and allocation of production-slots’ and promises the first machine will be delivered by 2022. A final binding agreement will be signed by Q2 of 2021, the same period that SLM Solutions will ship a beta NXG XII 600 machine to another customer.

SLM Solutions announced the launch of its 12-laser metal machine at Formnext Connect in autumn 2020, with news of Porsche harnessing it to produce a proof-of-concept E-drive housing just a month later. The machine’s lasers each boast 1KW of power each, operating within a 600 x 600 x 600 mm build volume and supported by a compact optic system based on a tailor-made laser scanning system.

Read more on the NXG XII 600: Interview - SLM Solutions discusses "milestone" 12-laser metal 3D printer

SLM believes the NXG XII 600 represents a breakthrough in the additive manufacturing sector and has suggested its first customer intends to deploy the machine for serial production.

“When we launched the NXG XII 600, we knew it would disrupt the industry and spark a new era for manufacturing,” commented SLM Solutions CEO Sam O’Leary. “Therefore, this MoU just two months after the launch is an exciting milestone for the company. It validates our vision that the OEMs can implement innovative additive manufacturing technology for serial production into their business models. The NXG XII 600 accelerates the future of metal additive manufacturing and our engineers have further pushed the boundaries of what is possible. This MoU underlines that not only are we prepared to step forward to the industrialisation of metal additive manufacturing, but the marketplace is ready as well.”

