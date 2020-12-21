Porsche leverages SLM Solutions NXG XII 600 metal 3D printing tech for proof of concept part

× Expand SLM Solutions Porsche E-drive housing of Porsche, printed on the NXG XII 600 in only 21 hours.

Porsche has deployed SLM Solutions’ latest metal additive manufacturing system to produce a proof-of-concept E-drive housing.

The NXG XII 600, which is equipped with twelve overlapping 1KW lasers and a build envelope of 600 x 600 x 600 mm, built the 590 x 560 x 367 mm E-drive unit in 21 hours.

This component is designed for use on the front axle of a sports car and features a permanent magnet motor with 800-volt operating voltage, delivering up to 205 Kilowatts. The downstream two-stage transmission is integrated in the same housing and is said to drive the wheels with up to 2,100 Newton metres of torque.

In the development of the part, 3D printing was able to facilitate topology optimisation with lattice structures to reduce weight, as well as functional integration of cooling channels, higher stiffness and reduced assembly time.

“This new manufacturing technology is technically and economically interesting for us,” commented Flak Heilfort, Powertrain Development Engineer, Porsche. “Possible use cases are especially prototypes in the development phase, special and small series production as well as for motor sport and classic spare parts.”

“We are glad and proud to cooperate with highly innovative companies like Porsche,” added Ralf Frohwerk, Global Head of Business Development of SLM Solutions. “The NXG XII 600 achieves unmatched levels of performance and functional improvements of key automotive parts while delivering cost productivity that enables broad use of additive manufacturing technology for true series production. We are thrilled to take this big step towards full industrialisation of metal additive manufacturing for Porsche applications.”

