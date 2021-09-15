Morf3D to install SLM Solutions NXG XII 600 metal 3D printing system at new headquarters

Morf3D has invested in two SLM 500 and one NXG XII 600 metal additive manufacturing platforms, which will be installed at its new headquarters next year.

In 2022, the new machine additions will help Morf3D in its bid to ‘transform supply chain norms and develop a certified production system to accelerate the industrialisation of Digital Manufacturing’ from the 90,000-square-foot Applied Digital Manufacturing Center (ADMC). With the SLM Solutions platforms, Morf3D will look to ramp up a global production set up that promises improved production lead time, order flexibility, cost efficiency and quality.

The SLM 500 systems are equipped with a 500 x 280 x 365 mm build volume, multi-laser configuration (twin or quad) and automated powder handling. The NXG XII 600, meanwhile, harnesses 12 1KW lasers inside a 600 x 600 x 600 mm build volume and has been designed to facilitate the serial production of high-volume applications, as well as the printing of large components.

In addition to the machine installations, SLM Solutions will provide on-site support in the form of education, training and consulting, while all of ADMC’s research and development partners will contribute to the development and deployment of ‘novel methods’ of aerospace engineering to increase productivity and automation.

“Our partnership with SLM Solutions dramatically shifts the landscape of serial production enabling our customers to achieve unmatched levels of quality and performance,” commented Morf3D CEO Ivan Madera. “The NXG XII 600 platform is an engineering marvel that addresses many aspects of a production-ready system and the ADMC will enable new industry partnerships, significantly scaling AM to new heights. Our goal is to accelerate the qualification process by collaborating on new applications development and part certification within the aerospace, space and defence market.”

“Adding the NXG XII 600 to Morf3D’s SLM Solutions’ machines to the Applied Digital Manufacturing Center bolsters the collective digital manufacturing ecosystem, helping to improve production speed, quality and automation,” added SLM Solutions CEO Sam O’Leary. “We are united in our customer-first approach, which reflects the training and education we provide to all of our partners.”

