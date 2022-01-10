California space company orders two SLM Solutions 12-laser 3D printers

× Expand NXG Xll 600 3D printer (Credit: SLM Solutions)

An unnamed California-based space company has purchased two NXG XII 600 metal additive manufacturing systems from SLM Solutions.

The German 3D printing company expects the pair of 12-laser machines to make the space outfit’s missions “more affordable and efficient by creating lighter, faster, and more robust space components.”

Dr. Simon Merkt-Schippers, EVP Product Management of SLM Solutions, described the machines, launched at the end of 2020, as a “true game-changer” for the “new space” sector. He said: “Here, traditional space companies and established players must cope with strong growth and an urgent need for complex parts to win the modern space race. SLM Solutions technology enables more affordable missions due to smarter designs that make rocket engines more efficient, bringing their performance to the next level. There is probably no faster and more efficient way to explore orbit and come out triumphant than utilizing the capabilities of the NXG XII 600."

The NXG XII 600 is equipped with 12 1KW lasers and larger build volume of 600 x 600 x 600 mm, making it ideal for serial production and large-scale manufacturing in the automotive and aerospace sectors. The machine can process a range of materials including nickel and copper, which SLM Solutions believes makes the machine a good fit for the demands of the space industry.

A number of NXG XII 600s have already been adopted by customers such as Divergent Technologies and Morf3D, with a fleet of six going to an undisclosed ‘major European OEM.’ The machine continues a trend for multi-laser systems, which emerged towards the back end of 2020, as companies like Additive Industries and Velo3D introduced 10 and 8-laser systems in a bid to increase metal AM productivity.

