BLT metal 3D printing aids successful Landspace rocket launch mission

Bright Laser Technologies (BLT) has shared details around the use of its metal additive manufacturing technology for rocket components in the recent Landspace Zhuque-2 (ZQ-2 Y2) launch mission.

The Landspace ZQ-2 Y2 successfully entered orbit last month on its second attempt from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in China, and featured critical components 3D printed using the Chinese metal AM specialist’s BLT-S310 and BLT-S400 machines.

LandSpace Technology Corporation (LandSpace) was founded in Beijing in 2015 as a private space launch provider. According to BLT, the company uses its selective laser melting technology for weight and cost reductions, and faster time to market for its rocket engine parts. The aerospace and, increasingly, the 'new space' sectors are already prolific adopters of AM, with private space companies leveraging the technology to consolidate and produce lighter parts for rocket engines, heat exchangers, and satellite programmes.

BLT says it carried out a comprehensive analysis of the service conditions for the parts, and selected its middle-format machines, and materials including superalloys and stainless steel, to manufacture. BLT explains its BLT-S310 and BLT-S400 are designed to ‘meet the rigorous demands of the aerospace industry through their high quality, efficiency, and stability,’ and can print in a range of powders from titanium alloy, superalloy, aluminium alloys, stainless steel, high strength steel to tool steel. Both machines have been adopted by users in the aerospace sector. The BLT-S310, which provides a maximum build capacity of 250 × 250 ×400 mm is said to have been certified by Airbus to meet installation requirements for its civil aviation components 'in terms of performance.’ The BLT-S400 features a larger build capacity of 400 x 250 × 400 mm, allowing users to pack more parts into a single build and enable larger production volumes for aerospace components.

BLT is already said to have sold thousands of its metal 3D printers into over 20 countries, and reported its "strongest ever" year to date in April this year. The company also recently launched a new Research and Development centre in Shanghai to support its metal AM development initiatives.

