Bright Laser Technologies opens metal additive manufacturing R&D centre in Shanghai

Bright Laser Technologies (BLT) has marked the opening of a new Research and Development centre in Shanghai to support its metal additive manufacturing (AM) development initiatives.

The China-based metal 3D printing specialist says the new BLT Shanghai Subsidiary will be home to a team of additive experts who will drive new technology advancements and support customers with tailored AM solutions.

“The strategic focus of this office in revolutionising additive manufacturing across various industries.” Said Dr. Xue Lei, Chairman and General Manager of BLT. “With a primary emphasis on electronics, smart devices, industrial machinery, biomedicine, civil drones, commercial aerospace, moulds, new energy, and robotics applications, our Shanghai office is poised to drive innovation and deliver cutting-edge solutions to address industry challenges.”

The company hosted over 100 customers, industry professionals, and government representatives at the new R&D centre where it also unveiled the latest iteration of its A-series printer focused on dental and mould applications. The new BLT-A400 is said to feature optimized correction splicing techniques and an improved powder circulation system.

BLT offers three series of metal printers including the S-series for aerospace, industry and medical applications, and the C-series focused specifically on aerospace. To date, the company says it has sold thousands of machines into over 20 countries. Last year, BLT joined a growing list of companies introducing multi-laser printers with the launch of the large-format BLT-S1000 Laser Beam Powder Bed Fusion system with a capacity for up to 12 lasers. In addition to AM machine production, BLT also manufactures titanium and Inconel alloys and has established more than 10 powder production lines. Back in April, the company claimed its "strongest ever" year to date with revenues of 140 million USD, a reported growth of 66% compared to the previous period in 2022.