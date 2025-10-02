25th Aerospace & Defense Manufacturing & R&D Summit announced

Expand A&D Manufacturing H2

Marcus Evans is proud to announce the 25th edition of the Aerospace & Defense Manufacturing & R&D Summit, taking place November 13–14, 2025, at the Four Seasons Hotel, Westlake Village, California.

This milestone event will convene senior executives, engineers, and R&D leaders from across the aerospace and defense industry for two days of high-level networking, strategic insight, and solution-driven discussions.

In an era defined by digital acceleration, supply chain volatility, and shifting geopolitical priorities, the summit will spotlight how industry leaders are rethinking operations, advancing R&D, and future-proofing their workforce to maintain competitive advantage.

Key topics for 2025 include:

Resilient Manufacturing Strategies: Rebuilding for a competitive advantage

Strategic Space Exploration: Shaping unchartered territory

Future-Proofing the Workforce: A new era of career advancement

Aerospace and Defense Innovation: Leveraging technologies for efficiency

Boosting Advancements: Exploring next-gen R&D methodologies

Adapting to a Shifting Political Landscape: Navigating the impact

The program will feature visionary keynotes, interactive panel discussions, and case studies from leading organizations including Lockheed Martin, Blue Origin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Collins Aerospace, Leonardo DRS, Safran, Moog Military Aircraft, and General Atomics.

Confirmed speakers include:

Julie Newman, VP of Engineering, Outpost (Lead Moderator)

Paramdeep Singh, Director, Engineering & Principal Architect, Blue Origin

Monesh Patel, Head of Engineering, Naval Power Systems, Leonardo DRS

Hana Renstrom, Director, LM Central Procurement, Lockheed Martin

Mahasa Zahirnia, C2P Chief Engineer & AI Lead, Northrop Grumman

Byron Works, Technology Sourcing Lead, Raytheon Missiles & Defense

Jasmine LeFlore, Sr. Principal Engineer, Collins Aerospace

Carlos Arguello, Director of Production Operations, Safran

And other senior leaders from across the aerospace & defense community.

The Summit is a by-invitation-only forum designed to connect decision-makers with peers and solution providers offering critical expertise across areas such as AI integration, predictive maintenance, additive manufacturing, automation, supply chain resilience, and workforce development. For more information and to request an invitation, please visit the official website.