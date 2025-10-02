25th Aerospace & Defense Manufacturing & R&D Summit announced

A&D Manufacturing H2
Marcus Evans is proud to announce the 25th edition of the Aerospace & Defense Manufacturing & R&D Summit, taking place November 13–14, 2025, at the Four Seasons Hotel, Westlake Village, California.
This milestone event will convene senior executives, engineers, and R&D leaders from across the aerospace and defense industry for two days of high-level networking, strategic insight, and solution-driven discussions.
In an era defined by digital acceleration, supply chain volatility, and shifting geopolitical priorities, the summit will spotlight how industry leaders are rethinking operations, advancing R&D, and future-proofing their workforce to maintain competitive advantage.
Key topics for 2025 include:
- Resilient Manufacturing Strategies: Rebuilding for a competitive advantage
- Strategic Space Exploration: Shaping unchartered territory
- Future-Proofing the Workforce: A new era of career advancement
- Aerospace and Defense Innovation: Leveraging technologies for efficiency
- Boosting Advancements: Exploring next-gen R&D methodologies
- Adapting to a Shifting Political Landscape: Navigating the impact
The program will feature visionary keynotes, interactive panel discussions, and case studies from leading organizations including Lockheed Martin, Blue Origin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Collins Aerospace, Leonardo DRS, Safran, Moog Military Aircraft, and General Atomics.
Confirmed speakers include:
- Julie Newman, VP of Engineering, Outpost (Lead Moderator)
- Paramdeep Singh, Director, Engineering & Principal Architect, Blue Origin
- Monesh Patel, Head of Engineering, Naval Power Systems, Leonardo DRS
- Hana Renstrom, Director, LM Central Procurement, Lockheed Martin
- Mahasa Zahirnia, C2P Chief Engineer & AI Lead, Northrop Grumman
- Byron Works, Technology Sourcing Lead, Raytheon Missiles & Defense
- Jasmine LeFlore, Sr. Principal Engineer, Collins Aerospace
- Carlos Arguello, Director of Production Operations, Safran
- And other senior leaders from across the aerospace & defense community.
The Summit is a by-invitation-only forum designed to connect decision-makers with peers and solution providers offering critical expertise across areas such as AI integration, predictive maintenance, additive manufacturing, automation, supply chain resilience, and workforce development. For more information and to request an invitation, please visit the official website.