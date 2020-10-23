3D printing insights from Ford, Virgin Orbit & beyond await at TCT Conference @ Formnext Connect

× Expand Speakers from AIIMS, Ford, Boeing, RWTH Aachen University, University of Bristol, Fraunhofer Institute for Production Technology and more will take to the virtual stage at this year's TCT Conference @ Formnext Connect.

If this year has proven one thing about additive manufacturing, it’s the technology’s ability to rapidly adapt and provide solutions when unexpected challenges arise - just take a look at how 3D printer users have responded throughout the pandemic. As travel restrictions prevent us from being able to gather at our usual industry meeting places, we’re also adapting and inviting you to join us online for the first all-digital TCT Conference @ Formnext Connect in association with Link3D.

Set to take place on 11-12 November, this user-led conference will feature a diverse selection of first-class presentations from world-renowned institutions, leading academics, and market analysts exploring the latest 3D printing and AM developments.

Delegates can expect to gain expert insights from the likes of Boeing, Ford, Fraunhofer, Virgin Orbit and more about how they're exploring and applying AM technologies.

Conference highlights include:

Creating Unique 3D Printed Wheel Locks at Ford - Lars Bognar, Research Engineer Additive Manufacturing at Ford

- Lars Bognar, Research Engineer Additive Manufacturing at Ford Utilisation of Additive Manufacturing at Virgin Orbit - Dayle Alexander, Propulsion Development Engineer and Oluseun Taiwo, Engineer, Propulsion Advanced Development/Additive Manufacturing at Virgin Orbit

- Dayle Alexander, Propulsion Development Engineer and Oluseun Taiwo, Engineer, Propulsion Advanced Development/Additive Manufacturing at Virgin Orbit The Latest WAAM Activities in the Research Space, World Overview, Challenges and Developments - Alex Kingsbury, Engagement Leader at RMIT Centre for Additive Manufacturing

- Alex Kingsbury, Engagement Leader at RMIT Centre for Additive Manufacturing Sustainable Design & Products Panel - Presented by Sherry Handel, Executive Director at Additive Manufacturing Green Trade Association (AMGTA) with Susan MacKay at Advanced Structures and Composites Center, University of Maine, Romain Paul of YOMO Surfboards, and Jeremy Faludi from Technical University of Delft and Adjunct Faculty of Engineering at Dartmouth College.

TCT Conference @ Formnext Connect is the must-attend digital event for those who wish to gain a deep understanding of the latest AM and 3D printing breakthroughs across the aerospace, automotive, business, and healthcare sectors. Check out the full line-up and secure your ticket here.

