3D printing of functional parts to reduce time to market

Hemfarm STADA, a pharmaceutical company from Serbia, has already realised some advantages of having 3D printers together with CNC machines in its design and manufacturing department. The company uses 3D printers to create spare components for production equipment and originally designed parts for each product from the company's portfolio.

Additive manufacturing can play a significant role in completing the whole production cycle: design-technology-manufacture-test, and implementation of parts or systems in a real production environment. By incorporating 3D printing technologies, Hemofarm reduces time and costs for small quantity series of plastics parts. Familiarity with the production equipment also means the part's design can be altered easily and implemented regardless of the complexity, improving the part's functionality and performance.

In this TCT Conference @ Formnext Connect presentation, Tatjana Popovic at Hemofarm STADA discusses where 3D printing provides key advantages in the cost-effective manufacture of re-designed components and on-demand, on-site manufacturing of spare parts.

Watch the presentation on-demand here.

