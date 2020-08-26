3D Systems On Demand deploys Link3D additive manufacturing workflow capabilities

× Expand Link3D Link3D

3D Systems On Demand has implemented Link3D's additive manufacturing workflow software in a bid to ‘transform its manufacturing operations.’

The company joins the likes of EOS, Fraunhofer and GE in deploying Link3D’s additive workflow and Additive Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) capabilities and has done so to establish a ‘single source of truth’ for its additive manufacturing value stream, while eliminating manual and redundant systems. 3D Systems says the integration of Link3D’s software solutions is already driving improved satisfaction among its wide-ranging customer base, with increased production efficiency and transparency.

By implementing Link3D’s workflow capabilities, 3D Systems On Demand is able to centralise orders and generate quotations and cost sheets for customers and internal use automatically, mass schedule print jobs with production planning tools and auto-generate quality reports from data stored upstream and downstream. 3D Systems On Demand can also connect Link3D software with other platforms to garner insights across the entire business.

In addition to these core offerings, 3D Systems is also taking advantage of Link3D’s newly released Post-Production Management App, which allows the company to keep track of queued, completed and failed orders and reduce the need for paper trails. It is also taking advantage of Link3D’s ITAR & Export Controlled Deployment, which helps to ensure the On Demand business meets regulatory compliance and can support routing to ITAR approved facilities and Government cloud deployment, for example.

Link3D CEO Shane Fox: "I don’t think enough 3D printing players have spent enough time on a true production floor"

3D System On Demand’s alignment with Link3D comes just months after 3D Systems VP of Software Radhika Krishnan told TCT how the company had its own Manufacturing Execution System software named JobXpert under development, with it being deployed at two of its healthcare manufacturing facilities. Despite the company’s new partnership with Link3D, a 3D Systems spokesperson has told TCT that, ‘as 3D Systems transitions to an additive manufacturing solutions focus, the capabilities within JobXpert remain strategic for our business’ and ‘Link3D was selected by our On Demand business to address a specific need.’

Commenting further on the relationship with Link3D, 3D Systems On Demand’ Director of Operations said: “3D Systems On Demand operates multiple additive manufacturing processes in-house. As our offerings grew, we realised that a world class workflow automation solution was needed. Partnering with Link3D helped us take our additive manufacturing offering to the next level and the efficiencies gained from implementing Link3D are having an immediate impact on both on-time delivery and quality, with the benefits of real-time analytics.”

Link3D CEO Shane Fox and CTO Vishal Singh added: “3D Systems is recognised as a global leader in AM hardware, software and materials and services. They are on the cutting edge when it comes to producing additive parts. Link3D is honoured to have been awarded the contract with 3D Systems. This partnership strengthens Link3D’s vision for distributed manufacturing by providing an operating system to the industry and driving value to 3D Systems customers.”