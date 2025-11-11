3DPrinterOS expands integration with Bambu Lab 3D printers

Expand 3DPrinterOS

3DPrinterOS has expanded its integration with Bambu Lab to enable the ‘seamless management’ of Bambu printers through its software platform.

The cloud-based software provider believes the expanded partnership will help users scale with 3D printing.

With the integration, users will be able to connect Bambu Lab printers to 3DPrinterOS for centralised fleet management. This will allow them to control print queues, monitor build progress in real time, and take advantage of detailed performance analytics. 3DPrinterOS expects the partnership will also help operators to eliminate administrative bottlenecks and streamline every stage of the 3D printing workflow.

The company points towards the platform’s ability to provide a secure and browser-based interface that is compatible with all major workstation devices, while also providing role-based access control, automated notifications, and integrations with Tinkercad and Fusion.

“Scaling 3D printing across large organisations presents unique operational and security challenges,” said Rene-Oscar Ariko, VP of Global Sales at 3DPrinterOS. “Our expanded integration with Bambu Lab simplifies that complexity, while our local server and private cloud solutions help Fortune 500 companies safeguard devices and data within their own secure networks.”

The expanded integration supports Bambu Lab’s X1, A1, P1 and H2 models.