3DPRINTUK invests £400k in two EOS P396 3D printing systems

3D printing service provider 3DPRINTUK has announced the installation of two EOS Formiga P396 systems to cater for an increasing demand for larger parts in batch production runs.

The £400k investment means the company now has a nine-strong fleet of EOS Selective Laser Sintering machines, with the rest of its offering made up of P100 and P110 platforms.

EOS’ P396 system is equipped with a 70W laser, is said to consume 38% less energy than its predecessor model and also boasts a larger build volume than the machinery already owned by 3DPRINTUK. It can process a range of materials, including polyamides, polypropylenes and thermoplastic polyurethanes, and has also been applied in the automotive, orthopaedic and robotics sectors. 3DPRINTUK has moved to adopt the P396 platforms to expand its 3D printing capacity and meet an increased range of applications.

“We are excited to introduce two P396 machines into our new expanded premises in London with their larger build envelopes. Our customers told us they wanted larger parts, and we can now offer the full 300 x 300 x 600 mm capacity on the P396s following considerable testing in the real world,” commented 3DPRINTUK CEO Nick Allen. “We continue to invest in production and post-processing equipment in response to customer demand, and this enables us to lead the way as more and more companies explore the use of 3D printing as an economical and value-added alternative to traditional manufacturing processes for batch production. This is all part an on-going £1 million strategic expansion plans at 3DPRINTUK, and we will be making more announcements in the near future.”

Through that strategic expansion, the company has also invested £50k in DyeMansion’s DM60 colour dyeing technology. This platform allows the colouring of parts to be automated with the dyes able to penetrate to a depth of 200 microns. The new colouring capabilities will be initially available through 3DPRINTUK’s economy service, but will be extended to express delivery later this year.