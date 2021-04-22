3YOURMIND closes Series A+ financing round at $12.4 million

3YOURMIND has successfully closed its Series A+ financing round at a total of $12.4 million, adding an additional $7m since September 2020.

Joining the investment round before it closed were LBBW VC, the venture capital arm of Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, and Verve Ventures, a leading European investor. Their contributions were added to those of EnBW New Ventures, AM Ventures, UVC Partners and TRUMPF to provide 3YOURMIND with more than $12m.

3YOURMIND says the new investors give the company access to a ‘deep network of potential partnerships’, while the funds will be used to ‘fuel the company’s ambition to advance end-to-end production processes digitisation.’ The company has brought to market its Agile Manufacturing Software Suite, which comprises of Agile PLM, an AM data aggregation platform; Agile ERP, a quoting and processing tool; and Agile MES, a part tracking and traceability platform. These products, 3YOURMIND believes, help manufacturers optimise their 3D printing workflows by adding an end-to-end flow of responsive, accurate and efficient data.

“The original investment made by EnBW New Ventures supports 3YOURMIND’s growth in the energy sector while the latest investment enables the company to further invest in building a Digital Qualified Inventory,” commented 3YOURMIND co-founder Stephan Kühr. “We want to secure our technology leadership in part identification and digitisation of AM processes and expand our business internationally.”

“The ability to produce parts on demand is a crucial advantage for companies who wish to control their production value chain,” added Aleksander Cizek, co-founder of 3YOURMIND. “With this investment, we will extend our international footprint and further support our customers who wish to implement additive technologies into their production process.”

