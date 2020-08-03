Additive Flight Solutions receives AS9100D quality management certification for supply of 3D printed parts to aerospace markets

× Expand Additive Flight Solutions Additive Flight Solutions

Stratasys and SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) have announced their joint venture organisation has received the AS9100D quality management certification for supply to the aerospace industry.

Now registered by International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG), Additive Flight Solutions (AFS) now complies with quality management standards applicable to the aviation, space and defence industry sectors.

AFS is the result of a collaboration between Stratasys and SIAEC struck in 2017 and combines the additive manufacturing expertise of the former with the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) know-how of the latter to deliver 3D printed parts to a number of customers in the aerospace and defence markets. These printed parts are primarily replacement parts for cabin interiors, such as sanitiser holders which were required recently by one local airline, with prototyping and tooling components also being delivered.

Though AFS has already been serving an extensive client base over the last three years, the company is now confident that the AS9100D certification will attract an increased number of manufacturers throughout the aviation, space and defence markets.

“From individual part weight reduction to a more comfortable layout and design, the future of aircraft interiors is set to take off in innovative ways,” commented Stefan Roeding, DGM, Additive Flight Solutions. “Apart from being a competitive advantage, achieving the AS9100D is a significant milestone for AFS and our parent companies. This certification validates our commitment to drive the development of aerospace applications and deliver reliable and precisely engineered solutions. It gives us immense pride in attaining this globally recognised mark of excellence.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.