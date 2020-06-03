Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association's first research project to focus on environmental sustainability of metal 3D printing

The Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA) is to conduct a literature-based systematic review on the environmental sustainability of metal additive manufacturing as its first commissioned research project.

Jeremy Faludi, Ph.D., a leading researcher of sustainable engineering, has been selected to oversee the programme.

Dr. Faludi is a sustainable design strategist and researcher, holding a position as Assistant Professor of Design Engineering at Technical University in Delft in the Netherlands. He specialises in design for the circular economy and green 3D printing and has taught at Stanford University and Minneapolis College of Art and Design. Faludi earned his Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering at University of California Berkeley, a Master of Engineering in Product Design at Stanford and a B.A. in Physics from Reed College.

“We are excited to announce our first research project and thrilled to be able to work with Dr. Faludi. This project will provide our membership and the public in general with an excellent survey of existing research on the sustainability benefits of AM,” commented Sherry Handel, the AMGTA’s Executive Director. “Dr. Faludi is a renowned researcher within this field, and we are looking forward to understanding better the existing scope of research on this topic.”

The research paper he will oversee on behalf of AMGTA will comprise of a literature review of existing studies outlining the environmental benefits of metal additive manufacturing versus conventional methods. AMGTA state that the research ‘may also reveal areas manufacturing process where AM could cause higher environmental impacts than older manufacturing methods.’

“Through rigorous, independent and ongoing research, the AMGTA will publish research findings and share with industry and other key stakeholders what our eco-footprint is now and what we will ned to focus on in the future to be more sustainable,” added Handel.