Additive manufacturing in the aircraft cabin

Before the world went into lockdown and we forgot what it’s like to even get on a plane, TCT flew to Hamburg for the Red Cabin Aircraft Cabin Additive Manufacturing conference. There, aerospace and additive manufacturing (AM) companies from Diehl Aviation to Stratasys spoke about current applications for AM inside commercial aircraft, ranging from small parts like Lufthansa's re-designed wash basin filter, to Etihad Aviation Group’s ambitions to 3D print 60% of a next-generation cabin. Here, we take a look at just some of the interior aerospace applications possible today.

COCKPIT CUPHOLDER

× Expand (Credit: Satair, an Airbus services company)

Satair created an optimised cupholder, inspired by the A300 wing tip and certified by Airbus, which reduces maintenance costs caused by spillages and can be manufactured efficiently in small batches. The aircraft part manufacturer also recently began using HP’s full colour 3D printing technology via service provider Fast Radius to produce redesigned tooling components.

AIR GRILL

× Expand (Credit: Lufthansa Technik)

Lufthansa Technik redesigned and 3D printed a damaged air grill for a 747 Cockpit ventilation duct. The new certified part is more durable and benefits from significant reduction to lead times, manufacturing and maintenance costs.

CONTROL UNIT COVER

× Expand (Credit: Additive Flight Solutions)

Used to enhance a business class seat and avoid unwanted activation of control buttons, these were printed with FDM by Additive Flight Solutions; one of 5,000+ cabin parts printed for the commercial airline aftersales market. The company, a joint venture between Stratasys and SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC), also recently received AS9100D quality management certification for the supply of 3D printed parts to aerospace markets

DUCTING

Using a Stratasys Fortus 450mc and ULTEM 9085, Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group has implemented several pieces of 3D printed ducting for air conditioners along with holders for safety knives and interior switches.

SPACER PANEL

Airbus worked in partnership with Materialise to print a spacer panel – which fills an end-gap in a row of overhead storage compartments – for installation on board Finnair’s A320. The part was optimised to achieve a 15% weight reduction and painted using flame-retardant Airbus-approved materials.

Read more:

MONITORS

× Expand (Credit: 3D Systems)

Emirates Engineering used 3D Systems’ SLS to produce video monitor shrouds in flame-retardant Duraform ProX FR1200. They are 9-13% lighter and could contribute to significant reductions in fuel emissions over time.

CURTAIN HEADER

Diehl Aviation adopted Stratasys' F900 to produce a curtain header for the A350 XWB. Measuring up to 1140 x 720 x 240 mm and consisting of 12 components which are glued together after 80 hours print time, it is Diehl’s largest serial 3D printed part to date. The part was also awarded a Special Mention prize at last year's purmundus challenge 3D printing competition.

FOOT PEDAL

Polymaker’s flame-retardant polycarbonate-based filament is used by China Eastern Airlines to reduce lead times and costs by 3D printing interior spare parts in-house.

PARTITION

Building on a concept introduced in 2015, Autodesk has been working to optimise the design of an Airbus partition wall that supports crew jump seats. Following initial trials in metal AM, the design is now 3D printed as a plastic mould which is then cast in a flight-qualified metal alloy.

FIRST CLASS

Companies are also exploring how AM could be used to customise the first class cabin experience. According to Etihad, 3D printing in low production volumes could make entire retrofits 30% faster.

This article first appeared inside the AM in Aerospace feature in TCT Europe Volume 28 Issue 3.

Check out the feature in full via Issuu and subscribe to receive the latest issue of TCT Magazine for FREE.