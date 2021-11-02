AddUp aligns with PostProcess Technologies to finish metal 3D printed parts

× Expand PostProcess Technologies DECI Duo

AddUp and PostProcess Technologies have announced a partnership that combines the former’s metal 3D printing technology with the latter’s post-processing solutions.

Pairing the PostProcess DECI Duo automated metal surface finishing platform with AddUp’s FormUp 350 New Generation printer, the partners believe they will be streamlining the metal additive manufacturing workflow for AddUp users.

Recognising the need for collaboration, digitisation and automation if additive manufacturing is to scale sustainably, AddUp and PostProcess Technologies have begun joint work on parts printed by AddUp for the aerospace, fashion, energy, automotive and medical industries. As part of the partnership, AddUp will implement the DECI Duo in two of its facilities in France and the USA, in a bid to support their customers locally.

“We found in PostProcess Technologies the perfect match for a partnership,” commented Medhi Offroy, Post-Processing Methods Engineer at Add Up. “Digital integration in the post-processing of additive manufacturing is the point we were looking for to improve the value chain. The DECI Duo solution is really interesting to reduce surface roughness on delicate metal 3D printed parts. Now we can reach inaccessible surfaces in a quick execution time.”

“When considering the potential of additive manufacturing’s impact, the need to connect the ecosystem and enable processes through digitisation is paramount. This relationship does both of those things,” added Bruno Bourguet, Managing Director at PostProcess Technologies International. “We are delighted to partner with an esteemed name in the global metal 3D printing space and look forward to jointly help customers globally.”

