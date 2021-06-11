Alfa Romeo Racing purchases three S1 post-processing systems from Rösler AM Solutions

× Expand Rösler/ AM Solutions Christoph Hansen, Director of Technology & Innovation of Sauber Engineering, with Stephan Rösler, President & CEO of the Rösler Oberflächentechnik GmbH.

Alfa Romeo Racing has invested in three S1 post-processing systems from Rösler’s AM Solutions brand.

The S1 platform is a smart powder removal and cleaning unit which works to remove residual material from parts using shot blasting technology. Alfa Romeo Racing has decided to acquire three of the S1 units to enhance the precision of the 3D printed parts it is using on its ORLEN C41 race car in the 2021 Formula One World Championship.

3D printing is used to produce several of the components that feature on the ORLEN C41 and the S1 systems have been acquired to improve the quality of those parts, as well as remove powder from wind tunnel testing components and experimental designs. The S1 has recently been equipped with a number of new technical features, including a new basket design for optimal distribution and circulation of the parts and a specially developed wear protection lining made of non-staining anti-static polyurethane. It is believed the addition of the S1 systems will significantly enhance ‘the automation, economic efficiency and repeatability’ of Alfa Romeo Racing’s post-processing efforts.

“We are delighted to partner with Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN in the field of post-processing of additive manufactured parts,” commented Stephan Rösler, President and CEO of the Rösler Oberflächentechnik GmbH. “As an early adopter of 3D printing, Sauber has recognised the importance of post-processing in terms of automation, cost effectiveness and repeatability in the AM production chain. Their deep knowledge and experience will help us to further improve our solutions and to increase the awareness of our still young AM Solutions brand. We will bring our decades of know-how in surface finishing combined with our tailor-made solutions for the needs and challenges of AM to the track. By this partnership, we create a perfect win-win situation for two highly innovative companies that always strive for the max.”

“Additive manufacturing is playing an ever-increasing role in Formula One and every new iteration of our race cars feature more 3D printed parts – in addition to those used in other operations of the company, from the wind tunnel models to experimental parts,” added Fréderic Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG. “The innovations brought by AM Solutions help us create parts quickly, more efficiently and with less waste, meaning we gain on time and money, two resources available in very finite amounts in our sport, while at the same time improving the sustainability of our operations. It’s all part of the marginal gains we make across every aspect of our operations as we move towards the front of the grid.”

